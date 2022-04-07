Porridge Radio – “The Rip”

Back in February, the cathartic Brit-rockers Porridge Radio returned with the announcement of their new album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky . At the time, they also shared the appropriately titled “Back To The Radio,” which topped our list of favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another song.

Porridge Radio’s latest is called “The Rip,” and no it is not a cover of Portishead’s infamously devastating “The Rip.” That’s not to say that “The Rip” doesn’t have the same emotional heft we’re used to with Porridge Radio. Here’s what Dana Margolin had to say about it:

“The Rip” was the last song to be finished for the album, and we finished it about a week before we went into the studio to record it in March 2021. We wanted it to sound like massive pop, like Charli XCX, but with the instrumentation of bands like Slothrust or Deftones. It took the longest a song has ever taken me to write lyrics for, and they took form over a few years. At the beginning it was a song about a power dynamic where I was in control, by the end it was about one where I had none. My friends always accuse me of making up idioms and using them like they are well known phrases and I think this song is full of those. I love the idea of something being sick at the seams, like it’s disintegrating from its core. I like things that are so simple they are universal. I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches. I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body.

Below, check out the video, directed by Dana’s sister Ella Margolin.

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky is out 5/20 via Secretly Canadian.