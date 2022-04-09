Jack White Got Engaged And Married Onstage At His Detroit Tour Opener

Jack White is a married man now. Celebrating the release of his album Fear Of The Dawn, White did a homecoming show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, where he proposed to his girlfriend, Black Belles singer/songwriter Olivia Jean, and then proceeded to tie the knot onstage in a ceremony officiated by Third Man co-founder Ben Swank.

According to the Detroit Free Press, White welcomed Jean onstage about 80 minutes into the set, where White played songs from his solo work, the White Stripes, and the Raconteurs. As he and Jean did a joint performance of the White Stripes’ “Hotel Yorba,” he paused at the song’s “let’s get married” lyric and said: “I’ve got a question for you. Will you marry me?”

After pulling out a ring and getting a resounding “yes,” White and Jean got married during the show’s encore. The Detroit Free Press notes that their respective bass players were best man and maid of honor, and their families were in attendance, including White’s mother, Theresa Gillis.

Meanwhile, love is definitely in the air for other members of the entertainment and music community — on Friday, the recently reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for engaged for a second time. (They were first engaged from 2002 to 2004.)

Congrats, you crazy kids!

SETLIST:

01 “Taking Me Back”

02 “Fear Of The Dawn”

03 “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground”

04 “Love Interruption”

05 “Love Is Selfish”

06 “I Cut Like A Buffalo”

07 “Lazaretto”

08 “Love Is Blindness” (U2 Cover)

09 “We’re Going To Be Friends”

10 “You Don’t Understand Me”

11 “I’m Slowly Turning Into You”

12 “Ball And Biscuit”

13 “Hotel Yorba”

14 “Steady, As She Goes”

15 “Seven Nation Army”