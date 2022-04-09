Sheryl Crow Is Selling Her Creepy Old Dolls In An Estate Sale Today

News April 9, 2022 1:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Sheryl Crow Is Selling Her Creepy Old Dolls In An Estate Sale Today

News April 9, 2022 1:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Sheryl Crow is holding a sprawling estate sale in Columbia, Tennessee today, where she is selling “furniture, antiques, art, decor, etc.” Writing on Twitter, Crow said: “Nashville area friends: like many of you, the last two years have helped me get rid of *stuff*!”

Click the link and you’ll see a large assortment of items, including the aforementioned art and furniture, plus a stencil press, ladies’ swim suits from the ’20s and ’30s, pinball machines, a four-poster bed, some creepy antique dolls and even the surfboard from the “Soak Up The Sun” video. (C’mon C’mon, the album that appears on, came out 20 years ago today.) According to EstateSales.net, everything is 50% off today, and the sale will end at 3pm ET. Check out the full array here.

more from News

