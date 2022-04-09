Watch Thom Yorke Perform Radiohead’s “Bodysnatchers” & “Decks Dark” Solo For The First Time

News April 9, 2022 5:51 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Thom Yorke Perform Radiohead’s “Bodysnatchers” & “Decks Dark” Solo For The First Time

News April 9, 2022 5:51 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Thom Yorke performed an acoustic set tonight at Zeltbühne in Zermatt, Switzerland. Among the many songs he played solo for the first time was “Bodysnatchers,” which appeared on Radiohead’s 2007 album In Rainbows. Other cuts played solo for the first time included “Exit Music (For A Film)” (from OK Computer), “Decks Dark” (from A Moon Shaped Pool), “Rabbit In Your Headlights” (his 1998 collab with UNKLE), and “Pana-vision” (the new the Smile single). Radiohead’s “These Are My Twisted Words” and his own The Eraser title track were also performed solo for the first time since 2010. Check out performance videos and the career-spanning setlist below.

SETLIST:
01 “Has Ended”
02 “Free In The Knowledge” (The Smile song)
03 “Bodysnatchers”
04 “Everything In Its Right Place”
05 “Suspirium”
06 “Pana-vision” (The Smile song)
07 “Daydreaming”
08 “Decks Dark”
09 “I Might Be Wrong”
10 “Play Video”
11 “These Are My Twisted Words”
12 “Bloom”
13 “Unmade”
14 “Open Again”
15 “Present Tense”
16 “The Clock”
17 “Videotape”

ENCORE:
18 “Idioteque”
19 “Rabbit In Your Headlights” (UNKLE song)
20 “Exit Music (For A Film)”
21 “Spectre”

ENCORE 2:
22 “The Eraser”
23 “House Of Cards”
24 “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”

According to Setlist.fm “Like Spinning Plates,” “Sail To The Moon,” “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain),” “There There,” and “Teleharmonic/Europa” were listed on the setlist as alternatives.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Donald Glover Says Because The Internet Is “The Rap OK Computer

3 days ago 0

Watch Jack White Play An Incredible Slide-Guitar National Anthem For Detroit Tigers Opening Day

2 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

19 hours ago 0

Stephan Jenkins On Third Eye Blind’s 25th Anniversary & Why There’s “Probably Some Misunderstanding” About Him Being Berkeley Valedictorian

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest