All Things Go Fest Announces Lorde, Mitski, Lucy Dacus, & More For 2022
The DMV-area music festival All Things Go has revealed its 2022 lineup. Lorde will headline the one-day event, and there will also be performances by Mitski, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Bleachers, King Princess, Bartees Strange, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, MICHELLE, and more.
All Things Go will take place on October 1 at its new home at Merriweather Post Pavilion, where the festival moved last year. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 15) at 10AM EDT. More details here.