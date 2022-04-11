Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker is Australian, so globally massive kiddie-rockers the Wiggles are part of his cultural heritage. Parker was psyched when the Wiggles did a child-friendly rendition of Tame Impala’s 2012 psych-rock monster “Elephant” when they were on the Australian radio network Triple J’s Like A Version last year, and he was in disbelief when the Wiggles’ “Elephant” made the Triple J year-end chart. This past weekend, when the Wiggles took the stage in Perth, Parker joined them as a surprise guest.

Last night, the Wiggles played Perth’s RAC Arena, and they brought Kevin Parker out to help on “Elephant.” This led to the surreal spectacle of Parker happily playing a mostly-inaudible guitar while dancers and keytarists and a guy in an elephant mask jumped around to what might be his heaviest song. Parker also helped the Wiggles out on their version of “Hot Potato.”

As NME points out, Parker has already enthused to Triple J about the Wiggles’ version of “Elephant”:

If someone had told me back when we released “Elephant” that, in 10 years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind. I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you. If a fortune teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back… They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.

Watch those performances and the original “Elephant” video below.