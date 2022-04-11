Watch Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Join The Wiggles Onstage To Play “Elephant” & “Hot Potato”

News April 11, 2022 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Join The Wiggles Onstage To Play “Elephant” & “Hot Potato”

News April 11, 2022 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker is Australian, so globally massive kiddie-rockers the Wiggles are part of his cultural heritage. Parker was psyched when the Wiggles did a child-friendly rendition of Tame Impala’s 2012 psych-rock monster “Elephant” when they were on the Australian radio network Triple J’s Like A Version last year, and he was in disbelief when the Wiggles’ “Elephant” made the Triple J year-end chart. This past weekend, when the Wiggles took the stage in Perth, Parker joined them as a surprise guest.

Last night, the Wiggles played Perth’s RAC Arena, and they brought Kevin Parker out to help on “Elephant.” This led to the surreal spectacle of Parker happily playing a mostly-inaudible guitar while dancers and keytarists and a guy in an elephant mask jumped around to what might be his heaviest song. Parker also helped the Wiggles out on their version of “Hot Potato.”

As NME points out, Parker has already enthused to Triple J about the Wiggles’ version of “Elephant”:

If someone had told me back when we released “Elephant” that, in 10 years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind. I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you. If a fortune teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back… They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.

Watch those performances and the original “Elephant” video below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

4 days ago 0

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

2 days ago 0

Watch Thom Yorke Perform Radiohead, UNKLE, & The Smile Songs Solo For The First Time

2 days ago 0

Watch Jack White Play An Incredible Slide-Guitar National Anthem For Detroit Tigers Opening Day

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest