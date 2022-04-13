Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Emile Mosseri – “Green To You”

Last year, composers Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Emile Mosseri started working together during the pandemic after finding out that they were neighbors. They released a short project called I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel), which they’re now ready to complete. Next month, they’ll put out I Could be Your Dog / I Could be Your Moon, which adds six new tracks to the original album, including “Green To You,” which is out today alongside a video directed by Chantal Anderson.

“In our collaboration we talked about the idea of needing a catalyst, or inspiration coming from a reaction to something,” Smith said of their time working together. “Like when you think you hear a friend say something, and they said something else, but what you thought you heard was actually something that you wrote, that you generated, and had a clear channel to grab it because your sense of self didn’t get in the way.”

Listen to “Green To You” below.

I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon is out 5/27 via Ghostly International.