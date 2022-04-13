Primitive Man – “Cage Intimacy”

New Music April 13, 2022 By Tom Breihan
Primitive Man – "Cage Intimacy"

New Music April 13, 2022 12:10 PM By Tom Breihan
The Denver power trio Primitive Man has been making harsh, fuzz-drowned sludge for a decade, and they’ve just announce plans to follow their 2020 album Immersion with a new EP called Insurmountable. The new EP has four songs, and one of those songs is a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream deep cut “Quiet,” which should be cool. Along with the EP announcement, Primitive Man have shared the early track “Cage Intimacy,” and it’s a pretty monumental piece of music.

“Cage Intimacy” is a gnarled, heavy-as-fuck doom epic that lasts for nearly 12 minutes. The track sounds like it’s been locked in a coffin at the bottom of a swamp for centuries and like it’s finally burst loose to enjoy its revenge against the descendants of its captors. The song lurches from slow, noisy trudge to pounding black-metal overdrive and back again. and it never stops sounding ancient and demonic. You will not hear a bigger, uglier song than this one today. Check out “Cage Intimacy” and the Insurmountable tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “This Life”
02 “Boiled”
03 “Cage Intimacy”
04 “Quiet” (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

The Insurmountable EP is out 5/13 on Closed Casket Activities.

