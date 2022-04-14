Tomberlin – “sunstruck”

At the end of the month, Tomberlin is releasing her sophomore album i don’t know who needs to ear this…. We’ve heard “tap,” “happy accident,” and the title track from it already, and today we’re getting one more single, “sunstruck.”

“This is an aerial view love song that is also not a love song. It is more a love song to forced distance, time alone with yourself, letting go, searching for yourself and the healing that takes place when you make those things an active focus in your life,” Tomberlin said in a statement. “These things are choices, they don’t just happen on their own. You can choose to practice them or you can choose stagnancy. This is a love song to the growth that often can take place if you choose to tend to your own life’s garden.”

Watch a Ryan Schnackenberg-directed music video for the song below.

i don’t know who needs to ear this… is out 4/29 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.