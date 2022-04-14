In the spring of 1989, a few months before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Sonic Youth played shows across Lithuania, Russia, and Ukraine — all part of the USSR at the time. Sonic Youth weren’t the first noisy Western band to play Ukraine; Nick Cave, Einsturzende Neubauten, and Discharge had all played the city. But the Sonic Youth show in Kyiv was still a major event for the Ukrainian kids who saw them. Future Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hutz was in the crowd that night, and he’s always described that show as a major inspiration. Talking to The Guardian years ago, Hutz said, “Sonic Youth came to the Ukraine and brought progressive thinking, chords I couldn’t comprehend; volume I couldn’t withstand. Three hundred kids walked out with their whole cultural upbringing gone to the grinders.”

Today, Sonic Youth have released a recording of that Kyiv show as a live album on Bandcamp. Sonic Youth aren’t likely to get back together anytime, soon, but the band has been sharing a whole lot of stuff from their archives lately, including a few other live recordings and a rarities compilation. The recording of the Kyiv show is raising money for World Central Kitchen and Ukrainian relief.

Keep in mind: This show is Sonic Youth in 1989, right after they released Daydream Nation and The Whitey Album and right before they linked up with DGC and made Goo. This is arguably Sonic Youth at their peak. The live recording isn’t the cleanest thing you’re ever going to hear, but there’s definitely a nervous urgency working for it. “Silver Rocket” sounds nasty. Stream the whole show below.

<a href="https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-kyiv-ukraine-1989">Live In Kyiv, Ukraine 1989 by Sonic Youth</a>

You can buy Live In Kyiv, Ukraine 1989 at Bandcamp.