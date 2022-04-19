Limp Bizkit Drummer John Otto & His 11-Year-Old Daughter Are On A New Reality Dance Competition

Limp Bizkit drummer John Otto and his 11-year-old daughter Ava are contestants on the new CBS reality competition show Come Dance With Me. The show, which premiered last night, features 12 teams made up of one young dancer and one untrained family member who duke it out for a $100,000 prize.

As Blabbermouth points out, the Otto family talked to Celebrity Page about their involvement in the show: “I just [tried to] keep it one foot in front of the other and just worried about not trying to embarrass her, let alone embarrass myself — I already embarrassed myself,” John Otto said.

The first episode is available to watch now.