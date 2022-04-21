John Carpenter, alongside his now frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, has been busy these past couple years scoring the new Halloween trilogy — the last one of those, Halloween Ends, comes out this October. Carpenter and co. have also lent their talents to the new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter, which hits theaters next month. Today, we’re getting the details for the official soundtrack, which will be released digitally alongside the film on May 13 and physically via Sacred Bones in the this fall. Check out “Firestarter (End Credits)” and the film’s trailer below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mother’s Love”

02 “Lot 6 (Main Titles)”

03 “Are You Scared Of Me?”

04 “Dodge Ball Heats Up”

05 “Corporate Menace”

06 “Burned Hands”

07 “Rainbird Fights Vicky”

08 “Bless Mommy”

09 “Flashback Kills”

10 “Police Arrive”

11 “Sniper Attack”

12 “Charlie Alone”

13 “Charlie’s Power”

14 “I’ll Find You”

15 “Charlie’s Rampage”

16 “Rampage Ends”

17 “Firestarter (End Titles)”

The Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out digitally 5/13 via Back Lot Music; physicals are out 10/14 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.