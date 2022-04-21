Wasp Factory – “climate crisis redux”
Wasp Factory are a frantic, noisy self-described “clout punk” band out of Columbus. Today they’re following up last year’s rippyman EP with an intense new single called “climate crisis redux,” a callback to their 2020 digital 7″ Wasp Factory Solves The Climate Crisis. If I’m hearing it right, this is a fresh recording of that release’s “This Song Will Solve The Climate Crisis” that lifts the music out of lo-fi fuzz and into bracing clarity — pummeling bass riff, piercing scream-rant, and all. It exists in the same sonic universe as decades-old freakout masters like the Locust, Melt-Banana, and Blood Brothers as well as Wasp Factory’s Columbus contemporaries For Your Health. Have a listen below.