This Week’s Callin Me Maybe: Parsing Fontaines D.C. And The British/Irish Post-Punk Scene

Apparently it’s Fontaines D.C. week here at Stereogum. Yesterday, Chris DeVille gave us a Premature Evaluation review of the band’s anticipated third album Skinty Fia, and we’ve got some more Fontaines content coming your way tomorrow. But first! Today’s Callin Me Maybe will also touch on the Irish quintet’s great new album. That’s really just going to be a jumping off point though. We’ll also discuss some other Irish bands and, in general, this wave of guitar bands out of Ireland and the UK — whether the whole “post-punk” thing is an actual scene, whether these bands actually have things in common, etc. Listen live here at 4PM EDT.

