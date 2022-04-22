You could be forgiven for thinking Joy Downer is a stage name, but the California musical artist and model actually got the oxymoronic moniker by marrying Jeffrey Downer, who also collaborates with her on her music. (She was born Joy Bishop into a large Mormon family.)

Joy seems to have found her way into the orbit of some noteworthy alt-rock veterans. Last year Beck performed with her on Corden, and today he guests on her new single “Chain Reaction,” which also features guitar work from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and percussion by Lauren Brown. The song will be released on McCready’s Hockey Talkter Records. Downer will perform this one on The Late Late Show too this coming Tuesday.

“Chain Reaction” is a dreamy, steadily chugging track that blurs the line between electronic and organic. Hear it below.