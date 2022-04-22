Joy Downer & Beck – “Chain Reaction”

Alicia Sadler

New Music April 22, 2022 10:36 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Joy Downer & Beck – “Chain Reaction”

Alicia Sadler

New Music April 22, 2022 10:36 AM By Chris DeVille
0

You could be forgiven for thinking Joy Downer is a stage name, but the California musical artist and model actually got the oxymoronic moniker by marrying Jeffrey Downer, who also collaborates with her on her music. (She was born Joy Bishop into a large Mormon family.)

Joy seems to have found her way into the orbit of some noteworthy alt-rock veterans. Last year Beck performed with her on Corden, and today he guests on her new single “Chain Reaction,” which also features guitar work from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and percussion by Lauren Brown. The song will be released on McCready’s Hockey Talkter Records. Downer will perform this one on The Late Late Show too this coming Tuesday.

“Chain Reaction” is a dreamy, steadily chugging track that blurs the line between electronic and organic. Hear it below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

3 days ago 0

Strand Of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter Joins Cast Of FX Show Mayans M.C.

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Pusha T It’s Almost Dry

2 days ago 0

We’re So, So Sorry, But Here’s Rudy Giuliani Singing “Bad To The Bone” On The Masked Singer

3 days ago 0

Succession’s Nicholas Braun Developing ’00s Indie Music Series For HBO

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest