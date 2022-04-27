Earth, Wind & Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dead At 71

Andrew Woolfolk, longtime saxophonist for funk institution Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. Woolfolk’s EWF bandmate Philip Bailey announced on Instagram recently that Woolfolk had passed away “after being ill for over 6 years.” Woolfolk was 71.

Woolfolk grew up in Denver, and he studied saxophone in New York. In Denver, Woolfolk was high-school friends with Philip Bailey, who became one of two lead singers of Earth, Wind & Fire in 1972. After the departures of several members, Bailey suggested Woolfolk for the saxophone spot. Woolfolk joined the band in 1973, in time to play on Head To The Sky, the band’s fourth album. Earth, Wind & Fire were famous for their horn section, and Woolfolk added bright accents on tons of hits over the years.

Woolfolk played with Earth, Wind & Fire for 20 years before leaving the band in 1993, and he rejoined for their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2000. He also played on records from people like Deniece Williams, Phil Collins, Level 42, and his bandmate Philip Bailey. Below, check out some of Woolfolk’s work.