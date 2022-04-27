A month from now, long-running Canadian indie-pop dramatists Stars will return with their new album From Capleton Hill. In the past few months, Stars shared four of the songs that will appear on the LP: “Pretenders,” “Snowy Owl,” “Build A Fire,” and “Patterns.” Today, they’ve also dropped the album’s title track.

Like a lot of Stars songs, “From Capleton Hill” is a sweeping duet from lead singers Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan. On the track, the two of them look back on a stormy relationship with fondness and regret: “I told you we were here to fight/ I told you we were here to sing/ I told you we were here to keep each other company, and that it’s meant everything.” The sound is bright and clean, full of strings and pianos and acoustic guitars. In a press release, Campbell says:

This song sounds like an ending. And maybe it is. It’s certainly a moment of looking back; at what we’ve done together, and what we’ve lost along the way. It focuses on this band’s enduring obsession: loss. The cost of loving somewhere or someone is the fact that you lose them. The last two years have taught us all a lot about loss: loss of loved ones, of time, of memories, of simple pleasures. That loss hurts. We’re all hurt, and there is no way around it; you can only go through it. Whether you’re 10 or 50, things change. But on Capelton Hill, maybe things can stay the same. For just one more year.

Listen below.

Stars are touring North America and Europe later this year, and they’ve also shared a video of themselves playing “Capleton Hill” live in studio. Here it is:

From Capelton Hill is out 5/27 on Last Gang/MNRK. Pre-order it here.