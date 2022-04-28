Iceage – “All The Junk On The Outskirts”
Danish punks Iceage only just released their fifth studio album,
“I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions, but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn’t quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting. Like a piece belonging to a different puzzle,” says singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt. “Much like it wasnʼt welcome with the others on Beyondless, it’s an anthem for those on the outside looking in.”
Iceage are also announcing a co-headlining fall tour with Earth, moving through the US and Europe and hitting Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and Pitchfork Music Festival. Listen to “All The Junk On The Outskirts” below.
TOURDATES:
05/05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest
05/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^ Thu. May 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^
05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^
05/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW ^
05/22 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang ^
05/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge ^ Wed. May 25 – Portland, ME @ Space ^
05/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room ^
05/27 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/03 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ ArtʼRock Festival
06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/11 – Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente
06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Openʼer Festival
07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/29 – Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival
08/05 – Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival
08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
09/09 – Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *
09/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
09/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
09/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
10/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar *
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *
10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
10/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
10/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *
10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
10/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Substation *
^ = with Wiki
* = co-headline dates with Earth