Danish punks Iceage only just released their fifth studio album, Seek Shelter, last year, but today they’re revisiting the year 2018 with an updated song from their Beyondless sessions. The band reconfigured and co-produced “All The Junk On The Outskirts” across 2021 and 2022, adding new layers of keys and vocal harmonies.

“I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions, but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn’t quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting. Like a piece belonging to a different puzzle,” says singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt. “Much like it wasnʼt welcome with the others on Beyondless, it’s an anthem for those on the outside looking in.”

Iceage are also announcing a co-headlining fall tour with Earth, moving through the US and Europe and hitting Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and Pitchfork Music Festival. Listen to “All The Junk On The Outskirts” below.

TOURDATES:

05/05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest

05/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^ Thu. May 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^

05/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW ^

05/22 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang ^

05/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge ^ Wed. May 25 – Portland, ME @ Space ^

05/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room ^

05/27 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/03 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ ArtʼRock Festival

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 – Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente

06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Openʼer Festival

07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/29 – Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival

08/05 – Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival

08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

09/09 – Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *

09/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

09/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

09/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

10/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar *

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

10/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

10/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

10/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Substation *

^ = with Wiki

* = co-headline dates with Earth