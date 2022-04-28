Iceage – “All The Junk On The Outskirts”

New Music April 28, 2022 10:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Iceage – “All The Junk On The Outskirts”

New Music April 28, 2022 10:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Danish punks Iceage only just released their fifth studio album, Seek Shelter, last year, but today they’re revisiting the year 2018 with an updated song from their Beyondless sessions. The band reconfigured and co-produced “All The Junk On The Outskirts” across 2021 and 2022, adding new layers of keys and vocal harmonies.

“I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions, but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn’t quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting. Like a piece belonging to a different puzzle,” says singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt. “Much like it wasnʼt welcome with the others on Beyondless, it’s an anthem for those on the outside looking in.”

Iceage are also announcing a co-headlining fall tour with Earth, moving through the US and Europe and hitting Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and Pitchfork Music Festival. Listen to “All The Junk On The Outskirts” below.

TOURDATES:
05/05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest
05/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^ Thu. May 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^
05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^
05/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW ^
05/22 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang ^
05/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge ^ Wed. May 25 – Portland, ME @ Space ^
05/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room ^
05/27 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/03 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ ArtʼRock Festival
06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/11 – Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente
06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Openʼer Festival
07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/29 – Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival
08/05 – Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival
08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
09/09 – Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *
09/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
09/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
09/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
10/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar *
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *
10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
10/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
10/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *
10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
10/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Substation *
^ = with Wiki
* = co-headline dates with Earth

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

3 days ago 0

T Bone Burnett Debuts New Audio Format That’s “The Pinnacle Of Recorded Sound” With Bob Dylan Re-Recordings

2 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film)”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)

3 days ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest