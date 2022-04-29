Livestream Arcade Fire’s London Concert & Listen To Our New Podcast Episode About WE

We just wrapped up our live podcast episode about Arcade Fire’s new album, and they’re about to take the stage in London to play songs from across their discography. You can experience both right here in this post. Infinite content! (Wrong album cycle, I know.)

WE will be released one week from today, and if you’ve read our Premature Evaluation, you know I’m stoked for it. Ryan Leas and I went deeper into the album today on Callin Me Maybe, our weekly interactive online radio show on the Callin platform, debating whether my enthusiasm is merited, and took a listener call that further illuminated the album’s vibe. You can listen to that conversation here.

As for the concert: Arcade Fire are playing the grand reopening of Koko in London right this second. They’re livestreaming the show via Amazon Music UK. Check it out below.

WE is out 5/6 on Columbia.