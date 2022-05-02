Watch Sammy Hagar Cover Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Beale Street Music Festival

News May 2, 2022 9:39 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Sammy Hagar Cover Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Beale Street Music Festival

News May 2, 2022 9:39 AM By James Rettig
0

Foo Fighters were supposed to headline the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis this weekend, but the band cancelled all their tour dates after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Sammy Hagar was asked to fill in for the group at the event, and he performed a cover of “My Hero” in tribute to Hawkins during his set.

“When we were asked by the promoter to fill in for the Foo Fighters at the Beale Street Music Festival, my first reaction was ‘No fucking way!,'” Hagar wrote in an Instagram post, continuing:

We discussed it as a band, & we came up with ‘Why not! Let’s just go play music and you’re at a big ass Circle party for those people, just do what we do!’ Then with Dave Grohl’s blessings we decided to do a broken down version of one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands. It felt appropriate. No rehearsal, After all this is rock ‘n’ roll and thats what it’s all about. Enjoy.

Watch below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, who filled in for Foo Fighters at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, also shouted out Hawkins during their performance:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood On Two Guns N’ Roses Classics At Stagecoach

1 day ago 0

The Locust Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead At 44

1 day ago 0

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”

4 days ago 0

Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Songs At Raleigh Tour Opener

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest