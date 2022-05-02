Right now, Houston rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion is coming off of a couple of triumphant Coachella performances, an emotionally intense TV interview, and the release of her excellent new single “Plan B.” Today, she’s also getting her own day in her hometown. Yesterday, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner presented Megan with a key to the city of Houston, and he also said that today, May 2, will be known as Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston.

There’s a particular significance to this date for Megan; it’s the birthday of Megan’s late mother and her still-living grandmother. At yesterday’s ceremony, Mayor Turner spoke of Megan’s philanthropic efforts: “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

During the ceremony, Mayor Turner and other officials presented Megan with the key to the city and with various other items: A cowboy hat, a rodeo belt buckle, a Texas flag. When she got up to speak, Megan shed a few tears and spoke about her mother and grandmother: “Both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today… I wanted to be nice like them. They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that.” Below, watch the ceremony.