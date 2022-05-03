Album Of The Week: Kikagaku Moyo Kumoyo Island

If Kumoyo Island was born from a return home, it is by no means a back-to-basics effort. Rather, the band has touted it as a destination they’ve been traveling towards all these years, an abstract magical getaway where one can pause, observe, and reflect. Despite the emphasis on stillness and contemplation, this is the most dynamic Kikagaku Moyo album to date. At its calmest, it bursts with energy and ideas. And as implied by the fiery wind-tunnel joyride that kicks off lead single “Cardboard Pile” — perhaps the closest this band has come to the overwhelming surge of their Japanese psych predecessors Boredoms — it often revs up far beyond its placid baseline.

Opening track “Monaka” exemplifies the album’s complex splendor: named for a Japanese wafer sandwich and inspired by min’yō folk traditions, it weaves an increasingly intense groove from strands of funk bass, a menagerie of percussion, half-whispered vocals, Ryu Kurosawa’s darting sitar, and ’60s-vintage wah-wah fuzz guitar. At just over five minutes, the song is a world unto itself but also a portal into Kumoyo Island’s stunningly varied topography. The sweaty funk vibes continue on “Dancing Blue,” where a droning backdrop and contagious rhythm give way to hypnotic acoustic strums and, eventually, a spotlit guitar/sitar dance.

Loose yet locked-in beats like this abound on this album. I maintain that some rap producer should sample the second half of “Cardboard Pile,” with its tangle of guitars and regal brass; the towering rocker “Yayoi Iyayoi,” with its punchy power chords and hard-slapping drums, could be flipped into a sick breakbeat too. Yet Kumoyo Island is not all so hard-hitting; much of the thrill of the album is hearing Kikagaku Moyo pull off so many different sounds and feelings. The whimsical “Gomugomu” is practically a cartoon. On the interlude “Field Of Tiger Lillies,” a nasty recurring guitar figure hits like a cracking whip. Kikagaku serve up magnificently chill beauty in multiple forms, from the hypnotic ambient folk track “Nap Song” to the subtly epic Erasmos Carlos cover “Meu Mar.” The instrumental “Effe” reminds me of 2000s blog-rock at its dreamiest and most gorgeous, while the softly booming “Daydream Soda” evokes Gold Panda’s liminal-space dance music or an old Radiohead B-side.

In the end, inevitably, Kikagaku Moyo return to the calm. Closer “Maison Silk Road” wraps up this band’s discography with six-plus minutes of eerie glowing synths, plaintive piano, reverb-drenched guitar, and ghostly found sound. It adds up to a monolithic celestial drone, as mesmerizing and serene as any new age recording you’ll find. Consider it the light at the end of the tunnel for a group that is going out in top form, with such a tantalizing collection of music that I wish they’d keep going forever.

Kumoyo Island is out 5/6 on Guruguru Brain.

