Back in February, the London duo Wings Of Desire followed up their dual 2021 EPs with a new single called “Perfect World.” That song won us over with its mixture of Springsteen-isms and dreamy ’80s textures. Today, they’re back with another song that continues in that vein.

Wings Of Desire’s latest is called “A Million Other Suns,” a song inspired by late nights out and people letting things go in the night. “Long summer nights and escaping the mundane,” the band said in a statement. “‘A Million Other Suns’ was written after finishing a shift at the pub and taking a moment to people watch, seeing these uptight vessels of society loosening and allowing themselves to relax and release their inhibitions. Yes, tomorrow is a new day. But tonight is about forgetting.”

Check it out below.