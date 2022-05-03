Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky — that’s a great album title. It belongs to a great band, Porridge Radio, who’ll release it later this month on the same day they launch a massive transcontinental tour. Today the Brighton indie band has added a new leg to that jaunt — their first North American tour — and shared another advance track to go along with “Back To The Radio” and “The Rip.”

This new one is called “End Of Last Year,” and it’s another stunner from what is shaping up to be a hell of an album. “Do you know you break everything you touch?” Dana Margolin sings at the end. She shared this statement on the song and its video:

“End Of Last Year” is a love song for my bandmates and for myself. It’s about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love. It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding. The video is by my friend Maura Sappilo. I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time, and I wanted her to make the video for this song because whilst her work is playful and bright, she knows how to bring the dirty and painful and disgusting aspects of being a person and having relationships into her paintings. Her art is lyrical and sensual and painful and beautiful, and I love how she brought all that to this song.

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

05/20 – Manchester, UK @ Piccadilly Records

05/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Great Eastern

05/22 – Leeds, UK @ Crash Records

05/24 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

05/25 – Brighton, UK @ Resident Music

05/26 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records

05/26-29 – Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering

05/27 – Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Weekend 1

06/08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/29 – Sat. Jul. 2 – Ydynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/08 – Soliera, IT @ Arti Vive

07/09 – Siena, IT @ LARS ROCK FEST

07/14 – Sat. Jul. 16 – Budapest, HU @ Reflektor Festival

07/15 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/22 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/23 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

08/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øyaestivalen

08/14 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ HEAR HEARI

08/15 – Wubterthur, CH @ 47. Winterthurer Musikfestwochen

08/16 – Sat. Aug. 20 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

09/01 – Sun. Sep. 4 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/06 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

09/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/15 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/25 – Washington, DC @ DC9

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

10/01 – Austin, TX @ Parish

10/15 – Digbeth, UK @ The Crossing Digbeth

10/20 – Sheffield, UK @ Southampton 1865

10/22 – Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix Arts Centre

10/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

10/25 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

10/26 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

10/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

10/29 – Manchester, UL @ Manchester Academy 2

10/30 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

11/01 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market

11/02 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market

11/03 – London, UL @ 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/11 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg OZ

11/12 – Maastricht, NE @ Muziekgieterij

11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

11/16 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

11/17 – Milan, IT @ Biko

11/19 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

11/20 – Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

11/22 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

11/24 – Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios

11/25 – Guimaraes, PT @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor (CCVF)

11/28 – Madrid, ES @ Independance Club

11/29 – San Sebastián, ES @ Dabadaba

12/01 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

12/02 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Siréne

12/04 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

12/05 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

12/07 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

12/08 – Munich, DE @ Kranhalle, Feierwerk

12/10 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

12/11 – Prague, CZ @ Café V Lese

12/12 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

12/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

12/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega, VEGA

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky is out 5/20 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it below.