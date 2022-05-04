Later this week, the great Australian rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will release their new album Endless Rooms. We’ve already heard a bunch of early singles — “The Way It Shatters,” “Tidal River,” “My Echo” — and they’ve all been great. Today, with the LP’s release looming, RBCF have shared one more song.

The new track “Dive Deep” is a sparkling, slow-building groove, and according to a press release, Fran Keaney recorded most of the song’s vocals while his baby was strapped to his chest. As someone who’s been there, I can tell you that the extra weight and warmth of your kid being attached to you causes a sort of internal chemical reaction, and maybe you can hear the effects of that in the tenderness that’s in Keaney’s voice.

In a press release, Keaney had this to say:

This is a simple song of devotion. It’s about if you are going to give in to love, you need to go all in, and accept that you have no control in the matter. It began as a home recording during lockdown. When we could finally get together to play it, Joe White came up with the perfect lead guitar tone. He was given full license to wail, and did so. I remember sitting by the fire, looking up at the stars, and hearing the guitar echoing all around the valley.

Endless Rooms is out 5/6 on Sub Pop.