Otoboke Beaver – “I don’t want to die alone”

In just a couple days, Otoboke Beaver are releasing their very fun new album Super Champon. We’ve heard a good chunk of tracks from it already — including “YAKITORI,” “PARDON?,” “I Am Not Maternal,” and “Dirty Old Fart Is Waiting For My Reaction” — and today the Japanese group are sharing one more, “I don’t want to die alone.”

“This is probably my favorite track on the new album, we mixed in a lot of different styles,” the band’s Accorinrin said in a statement. “There are ‘Pop’ parts, or like ‘idol’ style parts, and ‘hard rock’ parts. It’s fun to play.”

Check it out below.

Super Champon is out 5/6 via Damnably.

