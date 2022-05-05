We’ve Got A File On You: Scott Ian

Starting Anthrax (1981)

You started Anthrax in Bayside, Queens in 1981, when you were still a teenager. What were your hopes for the band when you first started it? Did you have any concrete goals?

IAN: To find a drummer. [Laughs] To find other dudes to jam with. That was the main one in the early days. I wanted to work as many nights a week as we could to try and write songs and try and get gigs, and other people weren’t really on that same page. So when I say I had aspirations, it was literally just finding people who were willing to shell out the 20 or 30 bucks a week it was gonna cost for rehearsal rooms if we all split it five ways, because they felt as passionate about it as I did. You quickly weed people out when you tell them, “Well, if you wanna do this, it’s going to cost you 20 bucks on Friday, because we gotta pay the studio.” So that was my initial goal, to find a lineup that actually thought that this would become something real, and it wasn’t just dudes hanging out playing Judas Priest covers.

With [original Anthrax guitarist Danny] Lilker, I always knew we had that, and it was because the two of us just meshed so well as friends and musically. Then it was just a case of finding the guys that felt the same, that really thought, “We can’t just cover Judas Priest, we could be Judas Priest.” That was the early days, for at least a solid year, year and a half. Then we almost had the lineup that recorded Fistful Of Metal. It was Danny and I, and we had Neil Turbin on vocals who we knew from high school, and Danny had since moved to bass. We had Charlie [Benante] on drums and then Danny Spitz was the last piece of the puzzle on lead guitar, and that whole lineup came together at some point in late ’82, early ’83, something like that. Then we knew we had five dudes who all felt that starting a heavy metal band is actually a career choice.

And it started moving really fast from there. Tell me about the gap between Fistful and Spreading The Disease, where you bring in Joey Belladonna for the first time, because that, to me, feels like a moment where the train started to accelerate.

IAN: We were excited that we got to make Fistful. We couldn’t believe that [Megaforce Records founder] Johnny Z was going to give us money to record an album properly, and put it out on a label that he started with Metallica and Raven. All our dreams and everything we were hoping would happen, things were falling into place. But in the wake of Fistful, we knew we were gonna make the vocal change, ’cause we went out on tour on the back of that record, and we just knew it was not gonna continue with Neil. It was just a bad scenario, and we made the decision to move forward without him. We had already written most of Spreading The Disease at that point, and remember, Lilker was out of the band at this point too. So Frankie [Bello] was in, and most of Spreading was written, and we went into the studio in the fall of ’84. We went up to Ithaca and started recording without Joey. We didn’t have a singer yet. We just figured it would work out. We found this kid from Jersey who was in for about five minutes. When we found out we might be opening a show for the Scorpions, his line to that was something to the effect of, “How could we go play with the Scorpions? They’ll blow us away.” I looked at Danny Spitz and we put the kid on a bus and sent him back to New Jersey.

And then we found Joey, like lightning struck. Carl Canedy, who was producing Spreading, he had heard Joey singing in a cover band in upstate New York, and he was able to find a contact for him, and we got a hold of him. I think he was living way up in Plattsburgh, New York. A couple of days later he showed up and that was it. He liked what he heard, we liked what we heard, and that was that. Joey was really kind of the missing piece of the puzzle. We felt like the thing that was setting us apart from our scene that we were a part of, with Metallica, Slayer, Exodus, Megadeth, was now we had a guy that was like Bruce [Dickinson] or Rob [Halford] or Ronnie [James Dio]. Because that’s what we always considered Anthrax. As much as we loved more extreme metal and all that, in my mind, Anthrax always had to have a singer. And that’s no knock on Tom [Araya] or James [Hetfield], ’cause I loved what they were doing. But it wasn’t gonna work for what we were doing musically. Joey certainly did. We felt like we found our Halford. And obviously the proof was in the pudding, ’cause things really started to take off after that.

All those bands you mentioned as peers were West Coast bands, which is something I wanted to ask you about. You guys were kind of off on your own while a scene was exploding on the West Coast. What was it like watching that from 3,000 miles away?

IAN: We never really paid too much attention. We did in the context of, we were fans of all those bands. We were friends early on with those dudes, Metallica even earlier because they came to New York. But you know, ’84, ’85, ’86, we all met each other because we all started traveling around the States, hanging out at [NYC metal club] L’Amour’s with Slayer at a Mercyful Fate show, or playing SF in ’84 on the Fistful Of Metal tour and Exodus opening for us, and us having to follow that in their hometown which was a fucking joke. They destroyed us, and then they destroyed our dressing room. But we never really paid too much attention to the fact that there was a scene. We were just so busy that we never stopped working. It was constant. We were writing songs, or recording songs, or we were playing shows. We were constantly moving, constantly working. We just did our thing. Even though we were a New York band it’s not like we played New York twice a month, you know what I mean? We played everywhere. Our intent and our attitude was, “We’re going to be worldwide.” That’s what Anthrax is. “We’re going to be a touring band that plays the world like all our heroes before us, and we’re not just gonna be a local New York band.”

Collaborating With Public Enemy (1991)

You grew up a hip-hop fan as well as a metalhead. Did it ever strike you as strange that there was so little crossover between metal and hip-hop?

IAN: Well, yeah, me being someone who thinks my opinion holds more weight than the rest of the world, if I like something, then of course it’s great. And I fucking loved hip-hop early on, and most of my friends did not. When Iron Maiden Killers came out, I was also listening to Grandmaster Flash. When Number Of The Beast came out, I was listening to Run-D.M.C. So yeah, I didn’t get it. I didn’t understand why everyone I knew in the rock and metal world didn’t feel hip-hop the same way I felt it. Why wasn’t rap music moving people the same way it moved me? Why weren’t they hearing the same aggression in it that I was hearing? I could listen to Agnostic Front or I could listen to Venom or I could listen to, you know, LL Cool J, and they were all moving me in the same way. There was an aggression there. There was a link for me in my brain, my heart, whatever.

Even when we did all the stuff we did with Public Enemy, I remember Chuck [D] telling me — because we were hanging out somewhere before the tour, and I said, “What do you think the makeup of the of the audience is gonna be?” And he said, “Oh, Black people won’t be coming out for this tour.” He said maybe 5%. I was like, “Really?!” He said, “Yeah, if we’re out on a rock tour, Black people don’t come. If we’re out on a rap tour, Black people come.” Of course, I had this idea that maybe we’re going to get exposed to a whole generation of Black teenagers who maybe would never get exposed because their dad or older brother didn’t listen to metal. And I couldn’t have been more incorrect. Chuck was right. It was white college kids and metal fans.

You could see the difference in the audience when Public Enemy played and when we would play. The barricade to halfway back to the soundboard, the place would be going nuts and then the rest of the place would be filled up and then when they would go off and the stage would change for us to come on the audience would switch. The key was everybody stayed. That’s what really worked on that tour. It wasn’t like Public half of the audience left when Public Enemy was done. Everybody stayed, because even the white hip-hop fans were curious enough about what’s this metal band all about, and are they gonna do “Bring The Noise” together. And of course we did at the end of the night, so they had to wait for that. You would definitely see a lot of lightbulbs going off over people’s heads at the end of “Bring The Noise” because when you put the two groups on stage together and then felt the energy of that, I think that’s when 6,000 people were like, “Oh shit, now I understand.” We did sell a lot of records on the back of that. So did Public Enemy. It certainly did a change a lot of people’s attitudes.

You said Chuck knew that the crossover was gonna be tough, but it was still important to him to collaborate with you guys and to bring Public Enemy and Anthrax together in that way. What did it mean to have a rapper who you admired sticking his neck out for Anthrax?

IAN: Chuck’s a rock guy, deep down. He grew up listening to classic rock as much as he did R&B and soul. I won’t say that Chuck was buying Slayer in 1984, but at the same time he was definitely a part of that world musically. I mean, you could hear it in Public Enemy. So were the Bomb Squad. Hank Shocklee and Eric Sadler and all those, they all loved rock. Of course, I was a huge fan of [Chuck’s] before I ever met the guy, and then when we met and we became friends at some point in, I don’t know, ’87, ’88. We had mutual friends who worked at Def Jam, and this guy named Scott Koenig who managed metal bands worked at Def Jam for years. He had an issue of Kerrang! magazine on his desk in like 1987, after we had played the Donington Festival, and I’m wearing a Public Enemy shirt onstage and the magazine just happened to be open to the feature on the festival, and there’s a picture of me in front of 80,000 people in a PE shirt. Chuck was in the office and happened to see this magazine on Scott Koenig’s desk, and he had heard of us as a band, but we didn’t know each other. He was blown away. He couldn’t believe that I was wearing their shirt, and promoting Public Enemy in front of a rock crowd like that. So that’s when I heard, “Chuck wants to meet you guys.” We got to meet, and we would start hanging out here and there and bump into each other.

I always knew before I knew him that we were gonna work together, ’cause I had to have his voice on the track with my guitar. I just had to make that happen. I was obsessed with that idea for years, from the time I heard Yo! Bum Rush The Show, I just thought his voice was as heavy as the best rhythm guitar tone. It was like listening to Hetfield’s tone on Kill ‘Em All coming out of someone’s mouth. It was just aggressive. We were able to make that happen, and I’m so glad Chuck wanted to do it. And we got to take it that step further and tour the world with it, which was just mind-blowing. We did that in 1991 and 1992 and are still talking about doing it again, all these years later. We’re still friends and we talk, and we keep threatening to make that happen again. He’s like, “Scotty, you know where I live.” So who knows.

Appearing on Married…With Children (1992)

In 1992, Anthrax appeared on an episode of Married…With Children. Had you done any acting before that episode?

IAN: Well, if you call that acting.

Technically.

IAN: You’d be surprised how hard it is to actually just play yourself, because you’re speaking someone else’s lines that they wrote for you, and it’s hard to just be natural. Ed O’Neill told me, “You don’t have to be yourself. You’re playing a version of yourself, because why would you be in this house with these kids?” So just loosen up, basically, is what he told me to do, and I did my best to listen to him. But no, before that, I don’t think I had done anything else, or any of us had done anything else before that. I feel like Joey had like a cameo or a little tiny bit part in some horror movie named Pledge Night, maybe in the late ’80s, but I wouldn’t really call that acting either. So this was by far the most challenging acting jobs we’d ever had, or maybe ever have. But it was amazing. Man, that week was one of the best weeks in the history of the band, getting to do that.

Did you get to meet Fred Willard? He played a timeshare salesman in the episode, but he’s not in a scene with you.

IAN: Yeah, he was on set. You’re there the whole week. You get there on a Monday, and you do your first readthrough, and then you come back on Tuesday and you all sit around the table and you do another readthrough because they make changes. And I’m like, “Wow, this is the easiest job in the world. We sit around, everyone reads their parts, and then you go home.” I was like, “What a job! These people make millions of dollars, right?” And then Wednesday you show up, do your readthrough, and then you go down to the set and they start all the camera blocking, so you actually walk through all the scenes that you’re doing, and they tell you where you need to be, and then Thursday, you’re rehearsing it on set. By then, you’re supposed to have all your shit memorized, and then Friday you tape. You do two shows on Friday in front of the audience, the early show and then the late show, and between the two shows they’re still rewriting jokes, which was kind of hard and frustrating for us, not that we had a lot of lines, but it’s pretty nerve-wracking and you don’t wanna fuck up.

There was one bit that was in the script where Christina [Applegate], Kelly Bundy, she takes a hand of one of the band members and walks upstairs with the band member to have sex. And it turned out it was me. So, of course, I was super excited about the fact that everyone I know is going to watch this on television. We rehearsed that all week, and then on Thursday we do rehearsal on the set, and the scene where she takes my hand to walk upstairs is not in there anymore. I asked one of the producers after what happened to that scene with Christina, and he said, “Oh yeah, we all thought it was funny, but she came into the office last night after rehearsal and said, ‘I know my character’s a slut, but she’s not that much of a slut.'” My dreams of television glory were thrown out the window.

But it was an incredible week. We were all fans of that show. We took David Faustino to see Metallica at the Forum, and we walk in with him and whole sections of the arena started chanting, “Bud! Bud! Bud!” He got pretty hammered that night too, and then the next day when we came back, one of the producers came into our dressing room and said, “No more taking cast members out to metal shows, please. They need to actually show up for work.” So we kind of got in a little bit of trouble for that.

Working With VH1 (2000s)

You were on all those VH1 clip shows — I Love The ’80s, 100 Most Metal Moments, et cetera — and you hosted Rock Show for them for a few years. How did that relationship with VH1 start?

IAN: I remember I started getting calls to do those I Love The ’70s and I Love The ’80s shows. I guess somebody thought I had a point of view and I’d be good to comment on whatever the hell they were wanting me to comment on, and I would give them good sound bites, ’cause otherwise they would have stopped calling. But they kept calling, and I kept getting asked to the point where I remember at some point they literally called and said, “We’re doing the I Love The 2000s,” and I’m like, “Yeah, but it is that. You gotta wait 20 more years.” It’s fun to talk about the Fonz if you’re doing I Love The ’70s, ’cause I watched it as a kid, but eventually those became a little silly.

The Rock Show thing really just came out of nowhere. They had a show on with a different guy hosting. I did have friends who worked at VH1. I knew a lot of people from the early days of MTV, and so I knew people who had moved up the ranks and now were running things in different departments, whether it was talent or production, and someone said, “Hey, we want to make a change, and we think you might be good to host this. You’re good on camera, you know how to speak.” And I was like, “That’s all it takes get this job? I know how to speak? I can read?” So they had me come in and just we did a practice segment, and I could read off the teleprompter without it looking like I was reading off the teleprompter, and I guess that’s how I got the job because they said I look natural. It was perfect timing for me because this was like in ’01, and there wasn’t much going on in that moment with Anthrax. We were writing what was to become We’ve Come For You All, but we weren’t touring at that moment, so I was able to do it. It was nuts because I live in LA, and they were flying me to New York every Monday. So I would get up Monday, go to the airport, get in Monday, tape on Tuesday, and then go back to the airport and fly back. So it was like this crazy 24-hour turnaround, and I think I did that 48 times. So, you know, I did rack up a lot of frequent flyer miles. I will say that.

That commute did get a little a little annoying after a while, but I was happy for the work and for the job, and certainly it was higher profile than not doing a show on VH1, so it did keep the brand and the band out there in a time where things had gotten smaller for Anthrax.

And then in 2006, you did Supergroup, which was appointment viewing for me and my high school friends at the time. It was very chaotic, in a good way. What was it like being in that house?

IAN: I had a lot of fun. Look, I went in there, and I was very clear to the producers — the same people that put me on Rock Show — they asked if I wanted to be involved, and I said, “Well, you gotta tell me who’s gonna be there, because I’ve worked too long to build up a certain reputation and I’m not gonna throw all of that away by going on some dumb reality show.” At the time, there was that thing The Surreal Life, if you remember that trainwreck. I had gotten asked at some point to do that, and I told him, “I’ll do it for a million dollars.” And the producer just started laughing. He was like, “It literally pays 50 grand. Why a million dollars?” I said, “So then when people ask me why I did it, I could say, ’cause they gave me a million dollars.'”

But I was never gonna throw away my career on something stupid like that, so I said, “You need to tell me who’s gonna be there.” They said, “We can’t, that’s the rub, is that you guys show up and you don’t know who else is gonna be there and then can you guys become a band.” I’m like, “Alright, well, I’m just gonna be straight up like with you. If it’s gonna be one of these scenarios where it’s a bunch of celebrities in a house together, I’m just gonna leave and I’m not gonna give you some big reality show drama moment. In the night, I’m just gonna grab my backpack and go, and you can have your money back. I don’t care. I’m just not gonna be a part of that.” And he was like, “Scott, don’t worry. I swear to you, you will not be embarrassed.” And I was like, “Alright, I’m holding you to this, ’cause if I if I leave, it’s on you.”

I knew everybody. Actually, the only one I hadn’t met was Jason Bonham. We had we had met briefly years earlier when they were shooting that Rock Star movie with Mark Wahlberg, and Jason was in the band. So we had briefly met a million years before that, but I didn’t know the guy. But I knew Sebastian [Bach], I knew Ted [Nugent], I certainly knew Evan [Seinfeld], so I was happy with the cast of characters they put together. I’m never gonna embarrass myself, but I didn’t think it would be embarrassing for me to be involved in. If anything, just the goofiness of the show was probably the most embarrassing thing, because they just really didn’t know what they were trying to do with this show. This idea of, “Can they can they learn a set of each other’s songs and play a show at the end of two weeks?” It’s like, are you kidding me? We’re all guys who have been in bands forever and you really think we can’t learn a set of, like, a dozen songs?

There was never a question, and they would create these weird drama moments, like when Evan packed his bag and left. That never happened. They happened to be filming him when he was bringing a suitcase out of the house. It was so silly, and all we wanted to do, the five of us, was they gave us this studio to jam in, so let’s take advantage of that. Because we were really having fun playing together as musicians, and I loved jamming with Jason and I loved getting to jam with Ted. Ted was a hero of mine, so yeah, all that was great, and I took advantage of getting to live like rock stars for two weeks of my life, because I’ve never had that scenario before. We were living in that ridiculous mansion in Vegas. They had limousines on call for us whenever we wanted, in the hopes that we were just going to constantly go to strip clubs, which none of us wanted to do. They constantly were trying to get us to do stupid shit for the reality show, like jump out of a plane. None of us wanted to do any of that. And they were like, “No one’s gonna watch a show about a bunch of dudes making music!” We’re like, “Well, then you should have thought of a different fucking idea ’cause that’s what this is!” It’s probably why there was not a Supergroup season 2.

Writing Lobo For DC Comics (2009)