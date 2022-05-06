Hear Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Version Of “This Love”

New Music May 6, 2022 12:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Hear Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Version Of “This Love”

New Music May 6, 2022 12:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Taylor Swift released her first two re-recorded albums with 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red. In September, she also released her re-recorded version of 1989 single “Wildest Dreams” after it was used in a movie trailer and after the song started gaining traction on TikTok.

Tonight, she’s released another re-recorded version of a 1989 track, “This Love,” after it debuted in the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, an Amazon Prime adaptation of a Jenny Han young adult series. One would think this means that 1989 is next-up in the carousel of Swift re-recordings, but you never know…

Listen below.

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” is out now via Republic.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize”

2 days ago 0

Pink Mountaintops – “Nikki Go Sudden”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest