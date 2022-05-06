Last year, Taylor Swift released her first two re-recorded albums with 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red. In September, she also released her re-recorded version of 1989 single “Wildest Dreams” after it was used in a movie trailer and after the song started gaining traction on TikTok.

Tonight, she’s released another re-recorded version of a 1989 track, “This Love,” after it debuted in the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, an Amazon Prime adaptation of a Jenny Han young adult series. One would think this means that 1989 is next-up in the carousel of Swift re-recordings, but you never know…

Listen below.

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” is out now via Republic.