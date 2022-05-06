Watch Wolf Alice Cover King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “Sense”

May 5, 2022
Shortly after announcing their Blue Lullaby EP, featuring stripped-down, reimagined versions of four Blue Weekend (2021) tracks, Wolf Alice are back. Today, they’re covering King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “Sense” on Triple J’s Like A Version.

“It’s a beautiful song. It’s quite different from a lot of their other stuff. It kind of feels like an old, classic song, doesn’t it?” Ellie Roswell says of the Australian band’s “Sense,” which came out in 2015 on the album Paper Mâché Dream Balloon. Watch Wolf Alice’s cover below.

The Blue Lullaby EP is out 6/24 via RCA.

