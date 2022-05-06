Stream Malaysian Screamo Masters Piet Onthel’s Explosive s​(​EP​)​kitomanditlanjey EP

Piet Onthel’s ambo(l)enitaksu(p)odulu was one of the most searing, ferocious screamo albums of last year. Today the Malaysian freakout masters are back with a new EP called s​(​EP​)​kitomanditlanjey. Three of its five songs are over in a minute, and the others top out at two. That’s probably for the best because mainlining music this intense for extended periods of time might be a health risk. Below, the violence commences.

