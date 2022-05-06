Stream Malaysian Screamo Masters Piet Onthel’s Explosive s(EP)kitomanditlanjey EP
Piet Onthel’s ambo(l)enitaksu(p)odulu was one of the most searing, ferocious screamo albums of last year. Today the Malaysian freakout masters are back with a new EP called s(EP)kitomanditlanjey. Three of its five songs are over in a minute, and the others top out at two. That’s probably for the best because mainlining music this intense for extended periods of time might be a health risk. Below, the violence commences.