Stream Ovlov Frontman Steve Hartlett’s New Experimental Excursion 1/2
Last year’s Buds was another ridiculously solid release from the fuzzed-out Connecticut indie band Ovlov. Today that group’s singer and guitarist Steve Hartlett is back with a solo album that digs into the more experimental side of lo-fi indie rock. The eight-song collection is called 1/2; both the title and the cover art are a reference to the manga series Ranma 1/2. From opener “Bob G. Dylan” to closer “WE” (not an Arcade Fire cover), it’s a weird, wild ride steeped in shoegaze, indie-pop, and DIY electronics. Have a listen below and buy it at Bandcamp.