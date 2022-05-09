Black Midi Announce New Album Hellfire, Share “Welcome To Hell”
Last year, Black Midi released their sophomore album, Cavalcade. They’re already ready with another one: Hellfire will be out on July 15. “If Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film,” said the band’s Geordie Greep in a press release. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Welcome To Hell.” Here’s Greep on this introduction to the album:
Almost everyone depicted is a kind of scumbag. Almost everything I write is from a true thing, something I experienced and exaggerated and wrote down. I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs, I’ve always loved movies and anything else with a depiction of Hell. Dante’s Inferno. When Homer goes to Hell in the Simpsons. There’s a robot Hell in Futurama. Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Jewish writer who portrays a Satan interfering in people’s lives. There’s loads!
Watch a video for the track below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hellfire”
02 “Sugar/Tzu”
03 “Eat Men Eat”
04 “Welcome To Hell”
05 “Still”
06 “The Race Is About To Begin”
07 “Dangerous Liaisons”
08 “The Defence”
09 “27 Questions”
Hellfire is out 7/15 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here. The group also have a whole lot of tour dates coming up, which you can check out here.