Black Midi Announce New Album Hellfire, Share “Welcome To Hell”

New Music May 9, 2022 12:34 PM By James Rettig
0

Black Midi Announce New Album Hellfire, Share “Welcome To Hell”

New Music May 9, 2022 12:34 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Black Midi released their sophomore album, Cavalcade. They’re already ready with another one: Hellfire will be out on July 15. “If Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film,” said the band’s Geordie Greep in a press release. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Welcome To Hell.” Here’s Greep on this introduction to the album:

Almost everyone depicted is a kind of scumbag. Almost everything I write is from a true thing, something I experienced and exaggerated and wrote down. I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs, I’ve always loved movies and anything else with a depiction of Hell. Dante’s Inferno. When Homer goes to Hell in the Simpsons. There’s a robot Hell in Futurama. Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Jewish writer who portrays a Satan interfering in people’s lives. There’s loads!

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hellfire”
02 “Sugar/Tzu”
03 “Eat Men Eat”
04 “Welcome To Hell”
05 “Still”
06 “The Race Is About To Begin”
07 “Dangerous Liaisons”
08 “The Defence”
09 “27 Questions”

Hellfire is out 7/15 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here. The group also have a whole lot of tour dates coming up, which you can check out here.

Atiba Jefferson

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jewell, “The First Lady Of Death Row Records,” Dead At 53

2 days ago 0

Evan Dando Slams “Pussies” Jawbreaker For Firing The Lemonheads From Their Tour

2 days ago 0

Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Ringing Endorsement Of His Song About Her: “I Suppose It’s OK”

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

1 day ago 0

Watch Pearl Jam Cover Foo Fighters In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest