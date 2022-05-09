Black Midi Announce New Album Hellfire, Share “Welcome To Hell”

Last year, Black Midi released their sophomore album, Cavalcade. They’re already ready with another one: Hellfire will be out on July 15. “If Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film,” said the band’s Geordie Greep in a press release. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Welcome To Hell.” Here’s Greep on this introduction to the album:

Almost everyone depicted is a kind of scumbag. Almost everything I write is from a true thing, something I experienced and exaggerated and wrote down. I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs, I’ve always loved movies and anything else with a depiction of Hell. Dante’s Inferno. When Homer goes to Hell in the Simpsons. There’s a robot Hell in Futurama. Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Jewish writer who portrays a Satan interfering in people’s lives. There’s loads!

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hellfire”

02 “Sugar/Tzu”

03 “Eat Men Eat”

04 “Welcome To Hell”

05 “Still”

06 “The Race Is About To Begin”

07 “Dangerous Liaisons”

08 “The Defence”

09 “27 Questions”

Hellfire is out 7/15 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here. The group also have a whole lot of tour dates coming up, which you can check out here.