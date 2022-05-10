Bono’s New Memoir Surrender Will Tell The Stories Behind 40 U2 Songs

In an interview earlier this year, U2 frontman and Sing 2 star Bono claimed that he can’t stand to listen to his own voice and that he’s “just so embarrassed” when he hears U2 songs on the radio. But Bono evidently isn’t so embarrassed that he won’t go deep on a bunch of different U2 songs. In his forthcoming memoir Surrender, Bono will do exactly that, telling the stories of 40 different U2 songs.

Surrender is divided into 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song, and Bono has done a different original drawing for each chapter. Through the lens of those songs, Bono will tell the stories of his own life, and he’ll use those songs to touch on things like his Dublin upbringing, the death of his mother, and his humanitarian work. In a press release, Bono has this to say:

When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress. . . With a fair amount of fun along the way.

Today happens to be Bono’s 62nd birthday, and he has picked today to share an animated video in which he reads from the book. In the clip, Bono describes his 18th birthday and talks about starting to write about “Out Of Control,” the single that U2 released in Ireland in 1979. Check it out below.

Surrender is out 11/1 via Knopf. My own book The Number Ones, which I don’t think mentions U2 at all, will be coming out around the same time. Choose wisely.