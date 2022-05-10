Quelle Chris – “So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming” (Feat. Navy Blue)
At the end of this week, Quelle Chris is releasing his new album DEATHFAME, his first since the 2020 collaborative project Innocent Country 2. We’ve heard “Ain’t Always Living” and “The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red” from it already, and today the Detroit musician is sharing another new track, “So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming,” which features fellow introspective rapper Navy Blue. Listen below.
DEATHFAME is out 5/13. Pre-order it here.