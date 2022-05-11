Watch Parquet Courts Rock Out On Kimmel

Parquet Courts’ album Sympathy For Life is more than six months old now, but the promo cycle never ends. Last night, Parquet Courts were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And since Parquet Courts are exceptionally good at bringing weirdo energy to televised live performances, nobody’s going to be mad at getting another chance to see them kicking ass on camera.

On Kimmel, Parquet Courts played the percussive, ecstatic single “Walking At A Downtown Pace,” which is even older than Sympathy For Life and which continues to rock regardless. These days, Parquet Courts are apparently employing the services of a backup percussionist to play “Walking At A Downtown Pace,” like they were Radio 4. Remember Radio 4? Good band! Watch the Kimmel performance below.

Sympathy For Life is out now on Rough Trade.

Tom Breihan Staff

