Watch Tove Lo Turn Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Into Moody Dance-Pop

News May 11, 2022 9:52 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Tove Lo Turn Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Into Moody Dance-Pop

News May 11, 2022 9:52 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last week, the Swedish pop star Tove Lo released her new single “No One Dies From Love” and announced the launch of her new label Pretty Swede Records. Now, in what might be a “game recognize game” moment, Tove Lo has taken on another hit from another pop star. In a live session for the Swedish radio network P3, Tove Lo and her band have taken on “Good 4 U,” the giddy pop-punk chart-topper that Olivia Rodrigo released last year.

Tove Lo and Olivia Rodrigo are very different singers, and in her version of “Good 4 U,” Tove Lo has changed the song, bringing it into her own wheelhouse. In Tove Lo’s hands, the fired-up brattiness is gone from “Good 4 U.” Instead, she’s turned it into a contemplative, slow-building synthpop jam with a big dance beat that arrives late in the track. The Tove Lo take on the song definitely isn’t better than the Olivia Rodrigo original, but if Rodrigo’s own version had sounded like this, she probably wouldn’t have had to give songwriting credit to Paramore. Just saying!

Below, watch Tove Lo’s cover and the video for the Olivia Rodrigo original.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

1 day ago 0

Album Of The Week: The Smile A Light For Attracting Attention

2 days ago 0

Watch Pearl Jam Cover Foo Fighters In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

4 days ago 0

Sigrid’s How To Let Go Is White Feminism, The Musical

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest