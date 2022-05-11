Last week, the Swedish pop star Tove Lo released her new single “No One Dies From Love” and announced the launch of her new label Pretty Swede Records. Now, in what might be a “game recognize game” moment, Tove Lo has taken on another hit from another pop star. In a live session for the Swedish radio network P3, Tove Lo and her band have taken on “Good 4 U,” the giddy pop-punk chart-topper that Olivia Rodrigo released last year.

Tove Lo and Olivia Rodrigo are very different singers, and in her version of “Good 4 U,” Tove Lo has changed the song, bringing it into her own wheelhouse. In Tove Lo’s hands, the fired-up brattiness is gone from “Good 4 U.” Instead, she’s turned it into a contemplative, slow-building synthpop jam with a big dance beat that arrives late in the track. The Tove Lo take on the song definitely isn’t better than the Olivia Rodrigo original, but if Rodrigo’s own version had sounded like this, she probably wouldn’t have had to give songwriting credit to Paramore. Just saying!

Below, watch Tove Lo’s cover and the video for the Olivia Rodrigo original.