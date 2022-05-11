Gunna Arrested On RICO Charges Two Days After Young Thug

Two days ago, Atlanta police arrested Young Thug and named 27 of Thug’s associates in a sweeping 56-count RICO gang indictment. Thug himself faces charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. One of Thug’s associates who was named in the indictment is Gunna, and now the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gunna has also been arrested.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was booked into Fulton County Jail this morning, and he was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Gunna is signed to Thug’s YSL label, and prosecutors are claiming that YSL is really a street gang. They’re claiming that both Thug and Gunna furthered the interests of the YSL gang through their music and social media posts. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claims that the First Amendment is “one of our most precious rights” but that it doesn’t prevent someone’s words from being used as evidence against them. Apparently, she doesn’t have much to say about the differences between artistic expression and actual criminal confession.

Gunna is scheduled to make his first appearance before a Fulton County judge this morning.