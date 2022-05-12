Unlike other late-night shows, Late Night With Seth Meyers only seems to book musical guests when the show’s host really likes those guests. Fortunately for us, Seth Meyers’ profile runs towards jittery, literate pop-punk, which means his show’s musical-guest performances tend to whoop a whole lot of ass. Right now, conceptual Canadian punk marauders PUP are on the road behind their new LP THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, and they played Seth Meyers last night, giving the show what might be its most exciting musical moment since Turnstile played back in December.

PUP have been on Seth Meyers before; they made their late-night debut on the show three years ago. When PUP returned to Seth Meyers last week, they brought along fellow pop-punk auteur Jeff Rosenstock, who played a great quarantine-era Seth Meyers performance of his own in 2020. When PUP played their frantic single “Waiting,” Rosenstock helped out on backup vocals and tambourine, and he also played a saxophone solo that was less ska and more free-jazz bugout.

Late-night studios aren’t built for punk bands, and yet PUP, along with Rosenstock, brought all kinds of amped-up basement-show energy to their performance. Rosenstock wore a PUP shirt. PUP’s Stefan Babcock wore a Shania Twain shirt. Everyone jumped around and had a good time, but Rosenstock and Babcock still came off as commanding presences. The video is not the same as actually seeing these guys live, but it’s nothing to sneeze at, either. Check it out below.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND is out now on Little Dipper/Rise Records.