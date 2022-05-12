Reunited Sunny Day Real Estate Added To Furnace Fest

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Sunny Day Real Estate would be reuniting for the first show in 12 years when the 2022 Riot Fest lineup was revealed and the band was on it. Now, they’ve been added to the roster for Birmingham, AL-based Furnace Fest, which takes place from September 23 through 25, a week after Riot Fest. SDRE will headline on Saturday night at the event.

The lineup for Furnace Fest 2022 was revealed back in January — it also includes a reunion from Louisville emo band Elliott, who will play their first show in 19 years there. Tickets are still available.

