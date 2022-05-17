The Vancouver indie band Kamikaze Nurse are about to release their second album, Stimuloso, via the great hometown label Mint Records, with mixing by Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier. Like any rock band playing around with melody and noise, there’s a bit of Sonic Youth in their sound. But — largely thanks to KC Wei’s brightly beaming vocals — they often err on the accessible and anthemic side of that spectrum, as heard on early singles like the driving “Come From Wood” and the churning “Boom Josie.” Today’s new track “Pet Meds” bucks that trend by leaning into the more abstract and abrasive side of their sound with busily pounding drums, a jazzy descending bass line, and discordant guitars that seem to ratchet up the tension as they go.

A statement from the band:

“Pet Meds” was inspired by a wild road trip told to John by his friend Pete. Sonya and KC interpreted the story as their own kinky road trip as “Two Hot Rock Chicks Listening to Neu” looking for a good mechanic and getting caught in a psychosexual transmogrification along the way.

Below, hear “Pet Meds” along with the previous two Kamikaze Nurse singles.

<a href="https://kamikazenurse.bandcamp.com/album/stimuloso">Stimuloso by Kamikaze Nurse</a>

<a href="https://kamikazenurse.bandcamp.com/album/stimuloso">Stimuloso by Kamikaze Nurse</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Boom Josie”

02 “P & O”

03 “Stimuloso”

04 “Aileen”

05 “Dead Ringers”

06 “Never Better”

07 “Pet Meds”

08 “Come From Wood”

09 “Work + Days”

10 “ubobo”

TOUR DATES:

06/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate (Album Release Show)

06/10 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

06/11 – Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge

06/12 – Olympia, WA @ Cryptatropa

06/13 – Portland, OR @ The Fixin’ To

06/14 – Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Baader House

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell

06/20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

06/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/22 – Spokane, WA @ Baby Bar

06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/24 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival (Mint Records Showcase)

06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

Stimuloso is out 6/3 on Mint. Pre-order it here.