Kamikaze Nurse – “Pet Meds”

New Music May 17, 2022 1:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Kamikaze Nurse – “Pet Meds”

New Music May 17, 2022 1:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The Vancouver indie band Kamikaze Nurse are about to release their second album, Stimuloso, via the great hometown label Mint Records, with mixing by Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier. Like any rock band playing around with melody and noise, there’s a bit of Sonic Youth in their sound. But — largely thanks to KC Wei’s brightly beaming vocals — they often err on the accessible and anthemic side of that spectrum, as heard on early singles like the driving “Come From Wood” and the churning “Boom Josie.” Today’s new track “Pet Meds” bucks that trend by leaning into the more abstract and abrasive side of their sound with busily pounding drums, a jazzy descending bass line, and discordant guitars that seem to ratchet up the tension as they go.

A statement from the band:

“Pet Meds” was inspired by a wild road trip told to John by his friend Pete. Sonya and KC interpreted the story as their own kinky road trip as “Two Hot Rock Chicks Listening to Neu” looking for a good mechanic and getting caught in a psychosexual transmogrification along the way.

Below, hear “Pet Meds” along with the previous two Kamikaze Nurse singles.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Boom Josie”
02 “P & O”
03 “Stimuloso”
04 “Aileen”
05 “Dead Ringers”
06 “Never Better”
07 “Pet Meds”
08 “Come From Wood”
09 “Work + Days”
10 “ubobo”

TOUR DATES:
06/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate (Album Release Show)
06/10 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
06/11 – Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge
06/12 – Olympia, WA @ Cryptatropa
06/13 – Portland, OR @ The Fixin’ To
06/14 – Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s
06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Baader House
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell
06/20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
06/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
06/22 – Spokane, WA @ Baby Bar
06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
06/24 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival (Mint Records Showcase)
06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

Stimuloso is out 6/3 on Mint. Pre-order it here.

Dennis Ha

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

1 day ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

13 hours ago 0

Billboard Music Awards “Uncanceled The Canceled” With Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, & Tribute To Michael Jackson

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

4 days ago 0

Flume, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., & More Set For Inaugural SF Festival Portola

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest