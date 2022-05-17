Kamaiyah – “F.W.I” (Feat. DaBoii)

New Music May 17, 2022 6:19 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kamaiyah – “F.W.I” (Feat. DaBoii)

New Music May 17, 2022 6:19 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

It’s been a bit since we heard from Oakland rapper Kamaiyah. In September 2020, she released the collaborative EP Oakland Nights with fellow Bay Area artist Capolow. The 10-track EP followed her February 2020 mixtape Got It Made. Now, Kamaiyah has circled back with a new song and video: “F.W.I” featuring Vallejo rapper DaBoii.

Seemingly aware of the span of time since she release material, “F.W.I” opens with the words: “Hey Kamaiyah, it’s been a minute since you dropped some shit. Motherfuckers act like you forgot what you do. We here to remind them. We the ones makin’ the slaps. We the one droppin’ the classics.”

“F.W.I” is set to appear on Kamaiyah’s forthcoming project Divine Timing, out in May.

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Oakland Stepping Detroit” Feat. Sada Baby
02 “Brand New Rolex”
03 “F.W.I” Feat. DaBoii
04 “Blue Maserati”
05 “Play Too Much” Feat. Cash Kidd
06 “Brenda Talks From Heaven” (Interlude)
07 “Divine Timing”

Divine Timing is out 5/24.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

1 day ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

13 hours ago 0

Billboard Music Awards “Uncanceled The Canceled” With Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, & Tribute To Michael Jackson

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

4 days ago 0

Flume, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., & More Set For Inaugural SF Festival Portola

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest