It’s been a bit since we heard from Oakland rapper Kamaiyah. In September 2020, she released the collaborative EP Oakland Nights with fellow Bay Area artist Capolow. The 10-track EP followed her February 2020 mixtape Got It Made. Now, Kamaiyah has circled back with a new song and video: “F.W.I” featuring Vallejo rapper DaBoii.

Seemingly aware of the span of time since she release material, “F.W.I” opens with the words: “Hey Kamaiyah, it’s been a minute since you dropped some shit. Motherfuckers act like you forgot what you do. We here to remind them. We the ones makin’ the slaps. We the one droppin’ the classics.”

“F.W.I” is set to appear on Kamaiyah’s forthcoming project Divine Timing, out in May.

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Oakland Stepping Detroit” Feat. Sada Baby

02 “Brand New Rolex”

03 “F.W.I” Feat. DaBoii

04 “Blue Maserati”

05 “Play Too Much” Feat. Cash Kidd

06 “Brenda Talks From Heaven” (Interlude)

07 “Divine Timing”

Divine Timing is out 5/24.