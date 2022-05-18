Roosevelt – “Passion” (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

New Music May 18, 2022 12:08 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Roosevelt – “Passion” (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

New Music May 18, 2022 12:08 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Roosevelt just followed up last year’s Polydans album with quite the high-profile collaboration. On new single “Passion,” the German producer teams up with none other than Chic’s Nile Rodgers for what’s billed as a tribute to Studio 54. Sleek and funky and melodious, it definitely hearkens back to the disco era but with a more modern glint. Those who enjoyed Rodgers’ famous Daft Punk collaboration will probably dig this too — and honestly those folks should find their way to Polydans if they’re seeking more sparkling disco revivalism.

A statement from Roosevelt:

Nile has been one of my biggest influences over the years, so working on a track together with him was an absolute dream come true. The track had many different shapes and forms over almost two years, so I’m happy to finally have a version that I’m happy with. Nile and I worked on the track remotely via phone calls and e-mails, before I finally met him in LA to celebrate the completion of it. The man is a living legend to me, and just talking to him about the early disco days was such a big inspiration. “Passion” is an ode to Studio 54, a homage to the energy and ecstasy of late-70s disco.

Listen to “Passion” below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

2 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

3 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

1 day ago 0

Flume, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., & More Set For Inaugural SF Festival Portola

3 days ago 0

Billboard Music Awards “Uncanceled The Canceled” With Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, & Tribute To Michael Jackson

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest