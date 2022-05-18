Roosevelt – “Passion” (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
Roosevelt just followed up last year’s Polydans album with quite the high-profile collaboration. On new single “Passion,” the German producer teams up with none other than Chic’s Nile Rodgers for what’s billed as a tribute to Studio 54. Sleek and funky and melodious, it definitely hearkens back to the disco era but with a more modern glint. Those who enjoyed Rodgers’ famous Daft Punk collaboration will probably dig this too — and honestly those folks should find their way to Polydans if they’re seeking more sparkling disco revivalism.
A statement from Roosevelt:
Nile has been one of my biggest influences over the years, so working on a track together with him was an absolute dream come true. The track had many different shapes and forms over almost two years, so I’m happy to finally have a version that I’m happy with. Nile and I worked on the track remotely via phone calls and e-mails, before I finally met him in LA to celebrate the completion of it. The man is a living legend to me, and just talking to him about the early disco days was such a big inspiration. “Passion” is an ode to Studio 54, a homage to the energy and ecstasy of late-70s disco.
Listen to “Passion” below.