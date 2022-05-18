Try The Pie – “Last Of You”

0

Back in March, the San Jose-based band Try The Pie released their first new single in 7 years, “New Dust.” Now they’re back with news of a full-length album, the follow-up to 2015’s Domestication: It’s called A Widening Burst Of Forever and it’ll be out on July 8. Today, they’re sharing another new track, “Last Of You,” a swirl of grimy guitar tones and a chiming invitation to welcome in the fear. “Heard I was born with confused power, this weighs heavy on my neck/ Inside a body only half-done, only waiting to forget,” bandleader Bean Tupou sings on it. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Asleep On The Lawn”
02 “Last Of You”
03 “Shell”
04 “New Dust”
05 “3 Swords”
06 “Awful Moon”
07 “Kumala”
08 “Theories Of Consciousness”
09 “Home Movies”

A Widening Burst Of Forever is out 7/8 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.

