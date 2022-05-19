Watch Gang Of Youths Glide Through “Forbearance” On Kimmel

Sydney-founded, London-based Gang Of Youths have been making their way across North America in support of their contemplative and rousing angel in realtime. I caught them at a club show in Columbus and can confirm they bring arena-level bravado to the stage regardless of how big the venue is. They’ve showed off that same going-for-it ethos in their recent late-night TV appearances, too, including visits to Colbert and Fallon.

On those shows they performed some of the new album’s more anthemic offerings. Last night’s visit to Kimmel, where John Mulaney and Andy Samberg were filling in as hosts because Jimmy Kimmel has COVID again, presented a slightly different side of Gang Of Youths. The piano-led, electronics-infused “Forbearance” was influenced by David Gray, and it tells the story of singer Dave Le’aupepe finding a sense of absolution by reciprocating his late father’s care for him. Watch it play out on Kimmel below.