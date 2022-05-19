Watch Gang Of Youths Glide Through “Forbearance” On Kimmel

News May 19, 2022 10:05 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Gang Of Youths Glide Through “Forbearance” On Kimmel

News May 19, 2022 10:05 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Sydney-founded, London-based Gang Of Youths have been making their way across North America in support of their contemplative and rousing angel in realtime. I caught them at a club show in Columbus and can confirm they bring arena-level bravado to the stage regardless of how big the venue is. They’ve showed off that same going-for-it ethos in their recent late-night TV appearances, too, including visits to Colbert and Fallon.

On those shows they performed some of the new album’s more anthemic offerings. Last night’s visit to Kimmel, where John Mulaney and Andy Samberg were filling in as hosts because Jimmy Kimmel has COVID again, presented a slightly different side of Gang Of Youths. The piano-led, electronics-infused “Forbearance” was influenced by David Gray, and it tells the story of singer Dave Le’aupepe finding a sense of absolution by reciprocating his late father’s care for him. Watch it play out on Kimmel below.

Related

The Story Behind Every Song On Gang Of Youths’ Inspiring New Album angel in realtime.
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

3 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

1 day ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

4 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest