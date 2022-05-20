Japanese Breakfast’s SNL Promo Has The Cast Roasting Natasha Lyonne’s “Sandpaper” Voice

It’s a big weekend for Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner. First, on Friday, she’ll sit down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and then she’s the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, hosted by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne. SNL has just dropped the promo for this weekend’s episode, which also happens to be the season finale.

Joined by cast members Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, Lyonne gets properly roasted for her “iconic” voice. “You sound as if sandpaper could talk,” Thompson jabs, “You sound like every secretary in a Monsters, Inc. movie,” McKinnon adds. All the while, Zauner looks like she’s holding in the biggest laugh. Watch below.