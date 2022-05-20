Beach House Gave A Spectacular Performance Of “Superstar” On Colbert

Beach House have done it once again with Once Twice Melody, the double album they released in four chapters over the winter. Somehow they continue to come up with exquisitely Beach-House-y songs after all these years, fresh yet familiar, tender yet celestial. And last night, they performed one of them on The Late Show: specifically “Superstar,” one that leans into the more M83-ish side of the Beach House sound. Bask in their dreamy grandeur below.

Once Twice Melody is out now on Sub Pop.