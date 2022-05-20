Now that he’s in the quasi-retired elderly-wizard part of his career, the broadcasting legend David Letterman’s main gig is the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. On that show, Letterman gets into long-form conversations with extremely famous people, and some of those people have been musicians like Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Lizzo. Today, the new season of Letterman’s show arrives on Netflix, and it features episodes dedicated to three extremely successful people who made their name in music.

Two of the guests on Letterman’s new series are still active musicians, Billie Eilish and Cardi B. Dave and Cardi get bodega food together, and they talk politics more than rap. Dave and Eilish go go-kart racing together. There’s also an episode with Will Smith, who has gone from rapper to sitcom star to motion-picture colossus to, recently, public pariah. All of the promotional material on the new season of Letterman’s show take pains to point out that Letterman recorded his conversation with Smith before Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, which means that I will definitely not watch that episode.

The new season also includes Letterman talking to non-musicians Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and you can watch all of them at Netflix right now.