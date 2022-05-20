Billie Eilish, Cardi B, & Will Smith Interviewed In New Season Of David Letterman’s Netflix Show, Out Today

News May 20, 2022 9:36 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Billie Eilish, Cardi B, & Will Smith Interviewed In New Season Of David Letterman’s Netflix Show, Out Today

News May 20, 2022 9:36 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Now that he’s in the quasi-retired elderly-wizard part of his career, the broadcasting legend David Letterman’s main gig is the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. On that show, Letterman gets into long-form conversations with extremely famous people, and some of those people have been musicians like Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Lizzo. Today, the new season of Letterman’s show arrives on Netflix, and it features episodes dedicated to three extremely successful people who made their name in music.

Two of the guests on Letterman’s new series are still active musicians, Billie Eilish and Cardi B. Dave and Cardi get bodega food together, and they talk politics more than rap. Dave and Eilish go go-kart racing together. There’s also an episode with Will Smith, who has gone from rapper to sitcom star to motion-picture colossus to, recently, public pariah. All of the promotional material on the new season of Letterman’s show take pains to point out that Letterman recorded his conversation with Smith before Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, which means that I will definitely not watch that episode.

The new season also includes Letterman talking to non-musicians Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and you can watch all of them at Netflix right now.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

2 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

3 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

4 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest