Every two weeks, the Philly hardcore band Nine Of Swords have been releasing a new song from their upcoming album BEYOND THE SWORDS, first “WITH HELP” and then “THE PAVEMENT.” It’s been two weeks since that last one, and the album drops two weeks from today, so it only makes sense that a third advance single has materialized today. “JOAN” is another rager, from the first distressed outburst onward: “You’ve got me captive/ Savage, flailing, crazed/ Resistance is my shield/ I won’t be deranged by your nonsense.” The music shifts shape a lot over the course of two and a half minutes, segueing from heavy churning riffage to straight-ahead high-speed annihilation before ending up somewhere epic and burly. Listen below.

<a href="https://thenineofswords.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-the-swords-2">BEYOND THE SWORDS by nine of swords</a>

BEYOND THE SWORDS is out 6/3 on Quiet Year. Pre-order it here.