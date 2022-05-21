Watch Harry Styles Perform All Of Harry’s House At Long Island Album Release Show

Last night, Harry Styles celebrated the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House, by performing the record in its entirety at UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Long Island. The “One Night Only In New York” performance was exclusively streamed on Apple Music and featured live debuts of such Harry’s House cuts as “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” “Grapejuice,” “Little Freak,” “Cinema,” “Daydreaming,” “Keep Driving,” “Satellite,” and “Love Of My Life.”

The set also featured a few classics like “Watermelon Sugar,” “Sign Of The Times,” and “Adore You,” plus a One Direction favorite “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Watch the set below:

And watch some clips from Harry’s interview with Howard Stern:

And his TODAY show interview:

SETLIST:
01 “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (Live debut)
02 “Late Night Talking”
03 “Grapejuice” (Live debut)
04 “As It Was”
05 “Daylight”
06 “Little Freak”
07 “Matilda” (Live debut)
08 “Cinema” (Live debut)
09 “Daydreaming” (Live debut)
10 “Keep Driving” (Live debut)
11 “Satellite”
12 “Boyfriends”
13 “Love Of My Life” (Live debut)

ENCORE
14 “Adore You”
15 “Watermelon Sugar”
16 “Sign of the Times”
17 “What Makes You Beautiful” (One Direction song)
18 “Kiwi”

ENCORE 2
19 “As It Was” (reprise)

The Apple Music livestream will rebroadcast Sunday at noon EST and Thursday at 11am EST for those with subscriptions.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

