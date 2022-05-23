Nightlands – “No Kiss For The Lonely”

New Music May 23, 2022 9:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Nightlands – “No Kiss For The Lonely”

New Music May 23, 2022 9:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, the War On Drugs bassist Dave Hartley announced a new album as Nightlands, Moonshine, his first since 2017’s I Can Feel The Night Around Me. He shared its title track at the time, and today he’s back with a second single, the groovy and squirming “No Kiss For The Lonely.”

Talking about the song, Harley says:

“No Kiss for the Lonely” is the first song I started working on for this album, even before the birth of my daughter, Hazy, who is about to turn four. So it’s a song that’s been kicking around in my brain for a while. The whole record was done very solitarily, partially due to the pandemic but also because of my new lifestyle as a father and musician. You have to find new ways to carve out time to create when you have the needs of children to consider.

But “No Kiss” is actually a pretty collaborative track. A lot of happenstance connections helped it come into being. A borrowed synth (Robbie Bennett’s Akai AX60), a synth bass part (played by Severin Tucker), a gifted effects processor (an Eventide H9 from Anthony Agnello), a drum loop (played by Eric Slick and inspired by Seth Kaufman), and hugely thick vocal stacks (sung by myself, Eliza Hardy Jones, Anthony LaMarca, Jesse Hale Moore and Michael Kiley) all fell together to create this song out of thin air. I’m a firm believer that the best lyrics come with no interference from the brain’s cognitive capacities. They just tumble out with the meaning to be parsed later. This song was definitely an example of that. The lyrics came all at once and capture a lot of the exasperation and anger I feel when I read the news.

Check it out below.

Moonshine is out 7/15 via Western Vinyl.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

5 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

1 day ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

13 hours ago 0

Watch Grimes Debut New Song “Welcome To The Opera” During DJ Set At Electric Daisy Carnival

2 days ago 0

Welcome To Rockville Cancels Guns N’ Roses, Korn, & More Sets Due To Thunderstorms

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest